Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.58 Million in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 370,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.88% of Healthcare Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

HCCC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.64. 10,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,020. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

