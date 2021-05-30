Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.09 Million in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 422,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 1.46% of Edify Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,746,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,848,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,348,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. 2,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,482. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

