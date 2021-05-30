Basso Capital Management L.P. Makes New $2.84 Million Investment in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 284,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMKRU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $916,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $135,000.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

Tastemaker Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,960. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

In other Tastemaker Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 184,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $1,873,128.17.

About Tastemaker Acquisition

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMKRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.