Basso Capital Management L.P. Makes New $4.26 Million Investment in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 439,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,651,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $779,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $633,000. Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $87,000.

Get Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,645. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.