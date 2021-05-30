Basso Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 515,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 7.55% of Bright Lights Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

Shares of BLTS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,048. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

