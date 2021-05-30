Basso Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of Pontem as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Pontem in the first quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNTM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 36,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,812. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75. Pontem Co. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

