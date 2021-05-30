Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000.

Separately, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

Shares of EVOJU traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.92. 3,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,203. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOJU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU).

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.