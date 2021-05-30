Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000.
Shares of KSICU stock remained flat at $$10.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,522. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97.
Kadem Sustainable Impact Company Profile
