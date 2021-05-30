Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000.

Shares of KSICU stock remained flat at $$10.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,522. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Company Profile

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

