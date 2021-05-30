Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 403,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.53% of Legato Merger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $729,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEGO stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,345. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77. Legato Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

