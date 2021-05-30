Basso Capital Management L.P. Sells 394,757 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,757 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

OTCMKTS:CFIVU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,092. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFIVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.