Basso Capital Management L.P. Sells 70,457 Shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK)

Basso Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,457 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 4.76% of LIV Capital Acquisition worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $843,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in LIV Capital Acquisition by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 698,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after buying an additional 141,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 749,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 351,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LIV Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LIV Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.96. 62,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,184. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.43.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK).

Receive News & Ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.