Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes $2.86 Million Position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 295,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 3.61% of 26 Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $970,000.

ADER traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.67. 2,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,101. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

