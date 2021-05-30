Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes $4.82 Million Position in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 485,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 3.91% of Benessere Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BENE stock remained flat at $$10.03 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,069. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

