Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes $5.40 Million Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 552,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 3.96% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFIV. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,047,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,363,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $786,000.

NASDAQ:CFIV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. 6,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,799. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

