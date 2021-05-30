Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 385,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000.

Separately, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $99,000.

Get AF Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AFAQU remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Friday. 220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for AF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.