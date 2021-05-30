Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 426,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOREU. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,310,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,674,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,478,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $198,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOREU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. 41,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,781. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

