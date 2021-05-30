BeatzCoin (BTZC) One Day Volume Hits $2,739.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 70.5% higher against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $6.19 million and $2,739.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001881 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1,020.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00085589 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.