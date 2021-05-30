Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.80.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $241.89 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

