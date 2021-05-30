Beefy.Finance Trading Up 99.3% Over Last 7 Days (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 30th. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 99.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $883.71 or 0.02463150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $63.63 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00047394 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00264509 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.