Beldex Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $182,316.00 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0588 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $57.59 million and approximately $182,316.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars.

