Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the April 29th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 892,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,677,938 shares in the company, valued at $69,030,369.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 15,170 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $761,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,071,190 shares in the company, valued at $53,773,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,391,294 shares of company stock valued at $68,027,537 in the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

