Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,268 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Berkeley Lights worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,484,000 after purchasing an additional 132,589 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 777,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after purchasing an additional 171,717 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at $25,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $816,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $12,511,335.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 846,173 shares of company stock valued at $46,510,701 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.09. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.99.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

BLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

