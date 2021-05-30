BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 94,895 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 94,895 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.0% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 9,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $1,298,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Intel by 28.4% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $57.12. 20,309,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,291,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.