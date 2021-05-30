BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,199 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 1.4% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $34,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 322,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.63. 4,278,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,240. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.83 and a 200 day moving average of $134.56. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

