BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 25,066 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.0% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,912,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $86.44. 6,810,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,313,666. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day moving average of $73.96. The stock has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

