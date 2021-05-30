BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.3% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $411.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,368,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,809. The company has a market cap of $388.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $400.89 and a 200-day moving average of $359.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.70.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.