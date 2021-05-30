BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $32.48 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,127 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.3% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $32,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after acquiring an additional 945,119 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,691,000 after purchasing an additional 886,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,278,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.02. 1,285,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,948. The company has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $198.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.