BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $43.21 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 21,418 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.8% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Comcast were worth $43,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA remained flat at $$57.34 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,018,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,331,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $262.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

