BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 172.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 230,846 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $12,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 158,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $16,194,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 372.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 57,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of WY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,410,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,739. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.86. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $41.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

