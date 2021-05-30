BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 15,465 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,162,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,371. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

