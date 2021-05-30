BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,819 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for about 1.3% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Anthem were worth $32,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Anthem by 2.8% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,628 shares of company stock valued at $40,844,221. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.65.

ANTM stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $398.22. 992,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $383.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.60. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

