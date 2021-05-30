BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 227,333 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 227,333 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.0% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,373,000,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.49. 14,027,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,312,852. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.