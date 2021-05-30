BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 312,275 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,973 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 312,275 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 1.0% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.13. 7,189,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,838,092. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,184 shares of company stock worth $28,549,930. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

