BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 45,400 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,400 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises about 0.9% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.11% of Tractor Supply worth $23,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $181.70. 809,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.76 and a 200 day moving average of $160.94. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

