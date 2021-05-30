BiFi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $419,419.00 (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. BiFi has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $419,419.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00047394 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00264509 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002408 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 105,663,948 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

