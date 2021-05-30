BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,629 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,882 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $87,067,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 621,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $77.30 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.73.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $434,299.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,390 shares of company stock worth $6,589,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

