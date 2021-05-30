Bismuth Reaches Market Cap of $2.46 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $1,102.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000087 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,142,852 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

