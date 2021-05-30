Bitblocks Trading Up 9.2% This Week (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $485,456.35 and approximately $617.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,072.18 or 1.00543405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00035899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011046 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00084557 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001105 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000766 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 270,115,796 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

