Bitcoin 2 Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 30th. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $106.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001438 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002163 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

