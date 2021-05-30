Bitcoin Incognito Reaches Market Cap of $73,227.58 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $73,227.58 and $248.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

