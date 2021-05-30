Bitcoin Interest Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $166,052.78 and $187.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.91 or 0.00436234 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.72 or 0.00308645 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.03 or 0.00163070 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010174 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

