Bitcoin Plus Market Cap Reaches $2.78 Million (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.38 or 0.00048451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $134,564.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000797 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001085 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00061145 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 160,205 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.