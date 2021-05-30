Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 38.9% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00005310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $4,169.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.91 or 0.00436234 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.72 or 0.00308645 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.03 or 0.00163070 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010174 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

