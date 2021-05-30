Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $1.87 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00005205 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and $4,619.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00437419 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.04 or 0.00306721 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00162350 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00010926 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 87.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.