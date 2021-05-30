Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Price Tops $2.09 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

