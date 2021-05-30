BitSend (BSD) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last week, BitSend has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. BitSend has a market cap of $145,060.65 and $5.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.00522439 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004312 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023239 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.99 or 0.01301626 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About BitSend

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,090,325 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.