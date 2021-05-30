BITTO Tops 24-Hour Volume of $71,255.00 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. In the last week, BITTO has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $551,874.71 and $71,255.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITTO coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00111751 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002388 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.21 or 0.00705769 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About BITTO

BITTO (BITTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

