BitTorrent (BTT) Market Cap Hits $2.42 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.42 billion and $486.77 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017054 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00017823 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003060 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002571 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.