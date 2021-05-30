BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,237.00

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. BIZZCOIN has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $16,237.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BIZZCOIN has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One BIZZCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

BIZZCOIN Coin Profile

BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,672,219 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official website is bizzcoin.com . BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

Buying and Selling BIZZCOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIZZCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIZZCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

