BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,985,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.94% of Churchill Downs worth $1,133,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

CHDN stock opened at $199.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.56 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.81.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

